We concluded seven days of bargaining last Friday, August 23, bringing the total number of days to eight. We have also scheduled bargaining dates to the end of this year and are set to meet again September 12 and 13.



We are continuing to make progress at the bargaining table, signing off on mostly non-monetary proposals such as a Land Acknowledgement, incorporating National Day for Truth and Reconciliation into the list of statutory holidays, explicit confirmation that a personnel file is confidential with restricted access, and modernizing the language – e.g., "maternity" to "pregnancy".



Although discussions with the Employer have been cordial and productive, that is not necessarily an indicator that talks will continue in the same manner. This is because we have yet to discuss with any detail the key priorities of wages, health and welfare benefits, pension and job security – the money items. It is at that stage that talks typically become difficult, complex and often oppositional.



It is our hope that the momentum we are building during these early stages will see us through discussions that will become increasingly difficult. That is our goal. But that is not always possible. Should it become necessary to undertake action(s) away from the bargaining table, we will communicate that information fully and clearly using a variety of forums from bargaining updates to member meetings to the Contract Action Team (CAT).



We will provide another update after our session on September 13th or sooner, if necessary. In the interim, if you have any questions, please reach out to a member of your bargaining committee.



In closing, we regret to advise that Melissa Maan has resigned from the bargaining committee. Melissa's contributions over the past year have been invaluable and her input will be missed. Please join us in extending to Melissa a sincere thank you for her time and contributions.



In solidarity,



Samantha Moskie, Bargaining Committee Chairperson (on leave)

Susan Adams, Bargaining Committee

Andrew Becket, Bargaining Committee

Jason Lin Bargaining Committee

Norman Mah, Bargaining Committee

Zoe Towle, Staff Rep, Negotiations



