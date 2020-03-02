The union bargaining committee is pleased to announce that a tentative agreement for a new collective agreement was reached with Vancity Savings Credit Union.



Ratification meetings will be taking place over the following dates:



March 3, 2020 at the SFU Harbour Centre (515 W Hastings St, Vancouver, BC) from 7pm – 9pm



March 4, 2020 at the Sheraton Guildford (15269 104 Ave, Surrey, BC) from 6pm – 8pm



(New) March 5, 2020 at the Hilton Metrotown (6083 McKay Ave, Burnaby, BC) from 10am – 12 (Noon) – This meeting is scheduled for the MSC department workers who have afternoon shifts and anyone who cannot attend the evening meetings.



March 5, 2020 at the Hilton Metrotown (6083 McKay Ave, Burnaby, BC) from 6pm – 8pm



A communication regarding a teleconference date will go out to Victoria Branch members early next week.



If you have any questions about this new tentative agreement, please contact one of your bargaining committee members or attend one of the meetings next week where we will be happy to answer!



A ratification document outlining the full changes to the collective agreement will be available at each of the meetings, and in e-format later in the day on March 3rd. We appreciate your patience as we prepare the document. There were many changes and we want to make sure you get the full picture.







The union bargaining committee is pleased with the tentative agreement and recommends acceptance.



In Solidarity,



Angela Kulis (CMS) – Bargaining Committee

Jennifer Hilland (MCS/VISA) – Bargaining Committee

Melissa Maan (MCS/VISA) – Bargaining Committee

Jasdeep (Jas) Sangha (CAPS) – Bargaining Committee

Samantha Moskie (CMS) – Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Reagan Belan, Staff Representative

Doug Dykens, Director





Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP