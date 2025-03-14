We sent several communications this week announcing that we're taking a strike vote. You can find those here:

We have also set up a bargaining hub that will be updated in-between bulletins which you can find at this link.

Today, March 14, 2025, we sent out the strike ballot. You have until 5:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 19, 2025, to vote.

If you didn't receive the email containing your credentials, contact [email protected]

The strike vote is being conducted using a safe, secure, neutral third-party platform called Simply Voting. Your vote is anonymous – Vancity will never know how you as an individual voted.

Your bargaining committee is recommending a Yes Vote, to secure a contract with fair wage increases and a jointly-trusteed defined benefit pension plan.

Every Yes vote gives us power at the bargaining table to achieve the best contract possible.

We did extensive canvassing of your coworkers. The support for a strike vote was widespread. By voting Yes, you're ultimately supporting your colleagues who have emphasized that they need employment and retirement security to feel secure and to afford to live.

We should be able to do our work without sacrificing our physical and mental health, don't you think? By voting Yes to a strike you'd be giving your colleagues who are struggling the support they desperately need because the employer is failing to provide it.

We are aware that the Employer's March 12, 2025, bulletin suggested that it may renege on their original offer. It came off like a veiled threat, which is very petty. Vancity has alluded to having big-bank aspirations, yet they aren't even paying their staff enough to live a quality life. The employer has never said they couldn't afford our reasonable proposals.

Look at everything Vancity is rolling out right now: it's costing millions – Tech changes are estimated to cost $50 Million alone. They have the money! Fighting us over this relatively inexpensive compensation package, after spending on big-ticket items, does not make them look fiscally savvy, secure or capable of running a bank.

Way too many of your colleagues are struggling either financially or with workloads. The Vancity Board is insulated from this reality. That's a big reason we need to vote Yes in our strike vote – so they can hear from everyone how much we are struggling. A Yes vote is a way of sending an SOS to the Board anonymously.

We are deeply concerned that Vancity seems to think that because it says other employees at other financial institutions are paid more that should be enough for you. We heard from way too many of your colleagues that they're struggling financially, living pay cheque to pay cheque. Wages that allow you to keep up with inflation should be the bar, not lower paying jobs at other financial institutions. This isn't a race to the bottom.

Every Yes vote will only strengthen our position at the bargaining table to win a fair deal capable of attracting and retaining the staffing levels Vancity members deserve. Every No vote threatens to weaken our position at the table.

We want to reassure you that your vote is completely anonymous, and you have a right to participate in union activity. The BCGEU would not tolerate any employer targeting staff who exercise their rights and participate in our democratic processes.

By voting Yes for a strike, you're reaffirming your support for a fair and respectful workplace and reminding Vancity that how they value staff is a direct reflection of how they value members.

In solidarity,

Your bargaining committee:

Samantha Moskie, Bargaining Committee

Susan Adams, Bargaining Committee

Andrew Becket, Bargaining Committee

Jason Lin Bargaining Committee

Norman Mah, Bargaining Committee

Zoe Towle, Staff Rep, Negotiations





UWU/MoveUP