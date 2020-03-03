Friends,



In follow up to our email last week on our tentative agreement, and in anticipation of our ratification meetings this week, below is a link to the ratification document that tracks all of the changes agreed to in this round of bargaining.



DRAFT: VANCITY TENTATIVE AGREEMENT



Please note that voting will occur at the ratification meetings listed below:

March 3, 2020 at the SFU Harbour Centre (515 W Hastings St, Vancouver, BC) from 7pm – 9pm (please disregard today's earlier FYI with incorrect time, we apologize and are hopeful it hasn't caused too much confusion)

(please disregard today's earlier FYI with incorrect time, we apologize and are hopeful it hasn't caused too much confusion) March 4, 2020 at the Sheraton Guildford (15269 104 Ave, Surrey, BC) from 6pm – 8pm

March 5, 2020 at the Hilton Metrotown (6083 McKay Ave, Burnaby, BC) from 10am – 12 (Noon) – This meeting is scheduled for the MSC department workers who have afternoon shifts and anyone who cannot attend the evening meetings.

March 5, 2020 at the Hilton Metrotown (6083 McKay Ave, Burnaby, BC) from 6pm – 8pm

If you have any questions about this new tentative agreement, please contact one of your bargaining committee members, or attend one of the meetings where we will be happy to answer. The union bargaining committee is pleased with the tentative agreement and recommends acceptance.



In solidarity,



The Bargaining Committee



P.S. If any of your coworkers did not receive this email they can sign up by going to https://www.bcgeu.ca/updates.









UWU/MoveUP