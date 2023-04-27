We are pleased to announce that a tentative collective agreement has been reached with the Vancouver Aboriginal Friendship Centre Society.

Please see the highlights of the tentative agreement below. We will be sending out a ratification document soon. Members will need to ratify the tentative settlement before any changes kick-in. Our recommendation will be that members vote in favour of the tentative agreement.

Three year agreement from December 1, 2022 to November 30, 2025;

Effective 23:59 on November 30, 2022:

- janitorial workers move to custodial worker wage grid (increase of 97 cents per hour)

- maintenance workers and recreation workers wage rates increase (97 cents per hour)

- maintenance supervisor wage increase ($1.00 per hour)

- receptionist temporary wage rate added to wage grid

December 1, 2023: 5%;

December 1, 2024: 4%;

Benefits plans (extended health, dental, AD&D, Life) added to collective agreement for all Friendship Centre non-status and status workers (currently only Skeena House covered);

Shift premium for evening shift increased from 50 cents to $1.00 an hour;

Shift premium for night shift increased from 60 cents to $1.10 an hour;

5 th vacation year workdays increased from 17 to 19;

vacation year workdays increased from 17 to 19; 15 th vacation year workdays increased from 27 to 28;

vacation year workdays increased from 27 to 28; Sick leave bank increased from 30 to 35 days;

Five days' paid sick leave and three unpaid days for casual workers per Employment Standards Act;

Skeena House workers will be covered by provisions of the collective agreement for vacation leave and sick leave retroactive to January 1, 2023;

Critical illness or injury leave;

Domestic and sexual violence leave;

Special leave for moving increased from 1 to 2 days (citizenship hearing leave decreased from 2 days to 1 day.)

Voting on the tentative agreement will be held by electronic voting. Prior to the electronic voting period, which we will be advising members about in a future email, we will be holding two information meetings over zoom.

In the zoom meetings, we will go over the tentative agreement with you. You will also have the opportunity to ask questions.

If you know of a co-worker who did not receive this bulletin, please forward to them. If you are a BCGEU member who did not receive the bulletin directly, please update your email address by logging into the member portal here.

The bargaining committee appreciates your participation and support.

We recommend acceptance of the tentative agreement.

In solidarity

Brandon Cloutier, Bargaining Committee member

Karen Pelletier, Bargaining Committee member

Kortni Tallos, Bargaining Committee member

Kay Sinclair, Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here



