We are pleased to announce that of the members who voted, 87% voted in favour of the new collective agreement. The date of ratification of the new collective agreement is June 9, 2023.



The employer will be increasing your current pay by $1.05 an hour. The employer will also be calculating and paying you the retroactive pay owed to you as of December 1, 2022. Other improvements will be effective the date of ratification unless otherwise specified.



If you know of a co-worker who did not receive this bulletin, please forward to them. If you are a BCGEU member who did not receive the bulletin directly, please update your email address by logging into the member portal here.



I would like to thank the bargaining committee members for their great work and advocacy on your behalf.



If you have any questions, please let us know.



In solidarity



Brandon Cloutier, Bargaining Committee member

Karen Pelletier, Bargaining Committee member

Kortni Tallos, Bargaining Committee member

Kay Sinclair, Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of tentative agreement here





