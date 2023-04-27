We are pleased to announce that of the members who voted, 87% voted in favour of the new collective agreement. The date of ratification of the new collective agreement is June 9, 2023.
The employer will be increasing your current pay by $1.05 an hour. The employer will also be calculating and paying you the retroactive pay owed to you as of December 1, 2022. Other improvements will be effective the date of ratification unless otherwise specified.
I would like to thank the bargaining committee members for their great work and advocacy on your behalf.
If you have any questions, please let us know.
In solidarity
Brandon Cloutier, Bargaining Committee member
Karen Pelletier, Bargaining Committee member
Kortni Tallos, Bargaining Committee member
Kay Sinclair, Staff Representative
