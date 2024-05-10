The Union bargaining committee and the VAHS bargaining committee have met on 11 different dates from October to April to bargain the new collective agreement.
The Union bargaining committee has made progress in achieving fair and equitable wage increases, and the parties have also signed off on language improvements and changes in the collective agreement.
As soon as we have reached a tentative agreement with VAHS for a new collective agreement, the Union will send another notice to members at VAHS.
We will also be providing the details of the new collective agreement. Members at VAHS will have the right to vote on the tentative new collective agreement.
If you have any questions, please contact one of the bargaining committee members or Kay Sinclair.
In solidarity
Yasna Baeza, Bargaining Committee Member
Cecilia Bravo, Bargaining Committee Member
Rocky Breitkreuz, Bargaining Committee Member
Lakeshia Hanson-Ford, Bargaining Committee Member
Kay Sinclair, Staff Representative
Download PDF of bulletin here
