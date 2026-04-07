As your collective agreement expired on April 1, 2026, the Union needs to elect a bargaining committee to prepare for negotiations with your Employer.



The collective agreement will cover members of the entire bargaining unit, e.g. indigenous early years program, medical clinic and dental clinic.



Nominations are now open for the positions of three Bargaining Committee members.



Please see the attached sheet which outlines the responsibilities of bargaining committee members. The BCGEU staff representative who will be the negotiator will provide training to the bargaining committee.



If more than three members are nominated, the Union may need to conduct an election.



If you are interested in being on the bargaining committee, you and your nominator should complete and submit the attached nomination form.



The deadline for return of nomination forms is Thursday, May 7, 2026 by 5 p.m .



Please send completed nomination forms to the following:



Attention: Stacey Graham, Staff Representative, BCGEU

Lower Mainland Area Office, Suite #130 – 2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver, BC V5M 0C4

Fax to 604-215-1410 or email to [email protected]



In solidarity,



Stacey Graham

Staff Representative



Kay Sinclair

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download nomination form here

Download bargaining committee roles and responsibilities here





UWU/MoveUP