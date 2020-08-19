 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  1. BCGEU News
  2. Vancouver Coastal Health - Sechelt Steward Election Results - BCGEU

Vancouver Coastal Health - Sechelt Steward Election Results - BCGEU

Published on August 19, 2020

Thank you to those who submitted their names as nominees for the Steward positions available in the VCH Sechelt Area.

Please be advised that Charis Riepe been acclaimed as your newest Sechelt VCH Steward.

Should you have any questions regarding your Collective Agreement or should you require the support of a Steward, please contact the BCGEU local area office at area03@BCGEU.ca.

In Solidarity,

Masoud Aminzavvar - Local 803 Chairperson
Katie Smith - Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here 

UWU/MoveUP