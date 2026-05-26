On behalf of the Vancouver Island University Bargaining Committee, we are writing to share updates!

Your bargaining committee met and developed proposals based on your priorities (as identified in your surveys) on November 18 and 20, October 12, February 12, and April 13. Since then, we have been developing our proposals to aim for the best contract that aligns with your priorities and concerns.

We will be meeting with the Employer from May 27 to May 29, 2026 . For strategic purposes, we will begin working through the non-monetary items first.

Another strong consideration for your bargaining committee is that the post-secondary common table (which does not include Vancouver Island University), is currently being bargained. Brad Jannaway who is part of our committee is involved with those talks, and we will also maintain an eye on those developments to ensure parity between collective agreements.

Our bargaining committee remains strong in continuing to work to the best Collective Agreement we can achieve!

To ensure you or your co-workers receive copies of all bargaining updates in a timely manner, we recommend that you update your existing contact information by going to the BCGEU website at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup or by notifying your bargaining committee or steward.

Remember we are stronger together!

In solidarity,

Brad Jannaway, Bargaining Committee Member

Malena Acosta, Bargaining Committee Member

Noah Escandor, Staff Representative

Jenny Ewing, Staff Representative

P.S. Stay up to date on union news by signing into BCGEU's Member Portal. Access it with your login at https://my.bcgeu.ca/ or, if you haven't logged in before, you can sign up for an account here: https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup.





UWU/MoveUP