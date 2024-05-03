Please read and post the attached package on your Union bulletin board.
If you are interested in becoming a Local 803 steward, or know someone whom you would like to nominate for steward, please fill out the attached nomination form and return no later than Midnight on Friday, May 17, 2024, the BCGEU Lower Mainland Area office via fax or email:
BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office
#130 – 2920 Virtual Way
Vancouver, BC V5M 0C4
Fax: 604-215-1410
Email: [email protected]
Attention: Shirley Shiagetz, Staff Representative
Should there be more nominations than positions available, an (informal) election may be held.
In solidarity
Shirley Shiagetz
Staff Representative
