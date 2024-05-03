Please read and post the attached package on your Union bulletin board.



If you are interested in becoming a Local 803 steward, or know someone whom you would like to nominate for steward, please fill out the attached nomination form and return no later than Midnight on Friday, May 17, 2024, the BCGEU Lower Mainland Area office via fax or email:

BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office

#130 – 2920 Virtual Way

Vancouver, BC V5M 0C4



Fax: 604-215-1410

Email: [email protected]

Attention: Shirley Shiagetz, Staff Representative



Should there be more nominations than positions available, an (informal) election may be held.



In solidarity



Shirley Shiagetz

Staff Representative



Download PDF of bulletin here

Download PDF of nomination form here

Download PDF of notice of elections: stewards here





UWU/MoveUP