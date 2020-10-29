Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount to us as we continue to adapt to the challenges that COVID-19 present to us.
Vancouver Talmud Torah School - Bargaining to Resume November 3 - BCGEU
Published on October 29, 2020
Greetings to all members.
As you know, bargaining was suspended in mid-March with the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic and the necessity of you and the rest of the world adapting to the new demands in the workplace and at home. We know this has been an exceptionally trying and demanding time for you as instructors and that you continue to rise to the occasion in delivering quality education to the students at Talmud Torah School.
In September, Jesse Claudio commenced a new position at the school that is outside the bargaining unit, so she has stepped down from the bargaining committee. Keri Smith and Tamsin Morrell are continuing in their roles as bargaining committee chair and member, respectively. We know that a number of COVID 19 related issues have arisen in the workplace and they have been and are being dealt with by your stewards and your staff representative and we will continue to support you during this unprecedented time.
The bargaining committee has now met several times since school resumed to get back on track to continue bargaining. We will be returning to the table with the Employer on November 3 and November 24 and we look forward to constructive negotiations, as we continue to advance your bargaining priorities.
Please watch for updates as we continue through this process.
In solidarity,
Keri Smith, Bargaining Committee Chair Tamsin Morrell, Bargaining Committee Member Andrea Davis, Staff Representative – Negotiations