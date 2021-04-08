Your bargaining committee is pleased to announce that we have reached a tentative agreement with the Employer.

Highlights include:

Four-year agreement, expiring August 31, 2023

2% general wage increase retroactive to September 1, 2019

2% general wage increase retroactive to September 1, 2020

2% general wage increase effective September 1, 2021

Effective September 1, 2022, "me too" agreement for general wage increase negotiated for teachers in the Vancouver School District

Improvement to the per visit cap for paramedical services

New language on matching contributions to a TFSA for members who are no longer eligible to contribute to the group RRSP

New language and improvements for Instructors in the Early Childhood Education Department

New language on Lieu Days for Field Trips

New language for Teacher Coordinator Positions

New language for Teacher Mentors

Your bargaining committee recommends that you vote yes to ratify the tentative agreement.

A ratification meeting will be held via zoom and is scheduled for Thursday, April 22 at 3:45 pm . A comprehensive report will be shared with all members at that time. Further details of the meeting and online voting on the tentative agreement will be provided closer to the date.

We thank you for your continued patience and support.

To help ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.

Please forward to anyone we may have missed.





In solidarity,

Your bargaining committee:

Keri Smith – Chair

Tamsin Morrell – Member

Selena Kongpreecha – Staff Representative, Negotiations

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP