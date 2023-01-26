BURNABY, B.C. (Coast Salish Territories) – Members of the B.C. General Employees' Union (BCGEU) working at Vantage Living Inc. – owner of independent living facility Lakeside Manor – reached a tentative agreement with their employer after meeting with a mediator on January 25, 2023. Until the vote on the tentative agreement is held, the union's job action will stand down.

"From the 84 per cent strike vote last October, to serving 72-hour strike notice earlier this month, members at Lakeside Manor have shown solidarity and the kind of fight it takes to get a fair deal," said BCGEU president Stephanie Smith. "That solidarity enabled the bargaining committee to secure a deal that will improve conditions for everyone that lives and works in this facility."

Details of the tentative agreement will be shared with members in the coming days followed by a vote on whether to accept the agreement.

The BCGEU represents 30 workers at Lakeside Manor who work as laundry attendants, room attendants, line cooks, chefs, dishwashers, servers and activities and events specialists.

For more information contact: [email protected] or 604-291-9611.





