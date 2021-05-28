As you likely know, Vantage has announced the pending sale of all four of its long-term care sites, including the three currently represented by the BCGEU, to AgeCare as of August 1, 2021. This means that those of you working at Brandt's Creek Mews, Monashee Mews and Mount Ida Mews will have AgeCare as your employer in just over two months from now.

Those of you working at Vantage's independent and assisted living sites, namely Kiwanis Manor, Lakeside Manor and Maeford Place, will continue to have Vantage as your employer.

In either case, your current collective agreement will remain in effect.

Your bargaining committee met yesterday to consider the implications of the impending partial sale to collective bargaining. We are continuing to assess the situation so that we can plan the best path forward for all current BCGEU members at Vantage--whether your employment is staying with Vantage or moving to AgeCare. We are seeking advice from BCGEU's legal counsel and discussing strategy and process with BCGEU's negotiations coordinator and negotiations director, and with our Component 4 Vice-President.

We will meet again next week to continue this work, and to keep preparing for negotiations to renew the collective agreement. We will provide a further update as soon as we have more to report, and in any event, no later than about two weeks from now.

In solidarity,

Tina Campbell, Bargaining Committee Chair

Heather de Lange, Bargaining Committee Member

Colleen Sarrazin, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations

Download PDF of notice here





