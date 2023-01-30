Your bargaining committee is pleased to advise that the tentative agreement was ratified this morning with a vote that was 75% in favour.



The next steps are for a draft collective agreement to be produced and proofed by the bargaining committee, union and the employer. When the agreement has been signed by the parties, copies will be distributed to all members.



I would like to take this opportunity to again recognize your solidarity and the strong strike mandate you gave your committee which helped in achieving the deal! Thanks also go to your bargaining committee for all of their hard work and determination in achieving the renewal agreement on your behalf. They advocated for you very strongly and successfully!



In solidarity,



Deb Wilson, Staff Representative, Negotiations Department

Spencer Bigford, Bargaining Committee Chair

Chrystal Halvorson, Bargaining Committee Member



