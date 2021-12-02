Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on December 10, 2021

We are pleased to announce Chleo- Rhoda Soriano and Luz Dionela have been acclaimed for the position of Shop Steward at Vantage Living.
 
Please join us in welcoming Chleo-Rhoda and Luz in their role as worksite Shop Steward.
 
Thank you to all those that participated in the process.
 
In solidarity

Mahen Ramdharry
Local 403 Chairperson/ VP Component 4
 
Jacqueline (Jackie) McGuire
Staff Representative

