We are pleased to announce Chleo- Rhoda Soriano and Luz Dionela have been acclaimed for the position of Shop Steward at Vantage Living.
Please join us in welcoming Chleo-Rhoda and Luz in their role as worksite Shop Steward.
Thank you to all those that participated in the process.
In solidarity
Mahen Ramdharry
Local 403 Chairperson/ VP Component 4
Jacqueline (Jackie) McGuire
Staff Representative
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.