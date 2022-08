Do you have questions about the Union?

Members of your Local Executive are visiting and

would like to hear from you!

Members of your Local 803 Executive will be doing a Member-to-Member campaign at your worksite. The Local Executive wants to hear about your workplace issues, your concerns and answer any questions.

Date: August 9, 2022

Time: 4 PM

Location: VCHA Fairview House Gibsons - 1057 Fairview Road, Gibsons

In solidarity,

Masoud Aminzavvar

Local 803 Chairperson

Nadja Komnenic

Staff Representative

UWU/MoveUP