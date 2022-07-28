Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. VCH Fairview House Gibsons - M2M visit on Aug 9, 2022 - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

VCH Fairview House Gibsons - M2M visit on Aug 9, 2022 - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on August 05, 2022

Do you have questions about the Union?

Members of your Local Executive are visiting and

would like to hear from you!

 

Members of your Local 803 Executive will be doing a Member-to-Member campaign at your worksite. The Local Executive wants to hear about your workplace issues, your concerns and answer any questions.

 

  • Date: August 9, 2022
  • Time: 4 PM
  • Location: VCHA Fairview House Gibsons - 1057 Fairview Road, Gibsons 

 

In solidarity,

 

Masoud Aminzavvar

Local 803 Chairperson

 

Nadja Komnenic

Staff Representative

Download PDF of bulletin here

UWU/MoveUP