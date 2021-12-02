On October 21, 2021 at 5pm, the nomination period for Stewards at the Vancouver Home Support site closed. The Union received 28 Steward Nominations, 15 of which were submitted during the nomination period and signed off correctly. Please help me in congratulating the following 15 members who have been acclaimed in the role as your newest Stewards:

Richel Bautista Jennifer Newman Marjorie Cayabas Rosemarie Punzalan Leonor Alcantara Myrna Regan Jim Chen Rahul Patel Jean Ke Sheriff Bah Helen Villar Seyran Enveri Mitzi Echague Genevieve Baquian Armelita Capistrano

In order to ensure the remaining 10 Steward Positions were filled fairly and democratically, the Union opened Steward Elections on November 22, 2021 at 9am. The election results are in. Please help me in congratulating the following eight members who have been elected in the role as your newest Stewards:

Cecilia Tung Editha Menor Jocelyn Datuin Jean Desamito Clark Fabros Aurora Rudecki Mary Anne Arcer Prilita Bariuan

Finally, there was a five-way tie for the remaining two Steward Positions for your worksite. As such, there will be a second election with the remaining five candidates in the New Year. Please keep your eyes open for the Notice of Election FYI and the election ballot itself, which will be sent by [email protected].



Thank you to those who submitted their names as nominees for the Steward positions available at VCH North Shore Home Support.



Should you have any questions regarding your Collective Agreement or should you require the support of a Steward, please contact the BCGEU local area office at [email protected].



Masoud Aminzavvar

Local 803 Chairperson

Katie Smith

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP