Do you have questions about the union? Members of your Local Executive are visiting and would like to hear from you!
Members of your Local 803 Executive will be doing a Member-to-Member campaign at your worksite. The Local Executive wants to hear about your workplace issues, your concerns and answer any questions you may have.
- Date: August 16, 2022
- Time: 3 PM – 4 PM
- Location: HC Hunter Place 1140 Hunter Place, Squamish
In solidarity,
Masoud Aminzavvar
Local 803 Chairperson
Nadja Komnenic
Staff Representative
