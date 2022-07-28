Do you have questions about the union? Members of your Local Executive are visiting and would like to hear from you!





Members of your Local 803 Executive will be doing a Member-to-Member campaign at your worksite. The Local Executive wants to hear about your workplace issues, your concerns and answer any questions you may have.





Date: August 16, 2022

Time: 2 PM – 2:45 PM

Location: HC Squamish Mental Health 38075 2nd Avenue, Squamish



In solidarity,



Masoud Aminzavvar

Local 803 Chairperson



Nadja Komnenic

Staff Representative



