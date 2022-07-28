Click here to find info on COVID-19

  2. VCHA HC Squamish Mental Health - M2M visit on August 16, 2022 - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on August 12, 2022

Do you have questions about the union? Members of your Local Executive are visiting and would like to hear from you!

Members of your Local 803 Executive will be doing a Member-to-Member campaign at your worksite. The Local Executive wants to hear about your workplace issues, your concerns and answer any questions you may have.

  • Date: August 16, 2022
  • Time: 2 PM – 2:45 PM
  • Location: HC Squamish Mental Health 38075 2nd Avenue, Squamish

 
In solidarity,
 
Masoud Aminzavvar
Local 803 Chairperson
 
Nadja Komnenic
Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here



