Do you have questions about the Union?

Members of your Local Executive are visiting and

would like to hear from you!

Members of your Local 803 Executive will be doing a Member-to-Member campaign at your worksite. The Local Executive wants to hear about your workplace issues, your concerns and answer any questions you may have.

· Date: August 17, 2022

· Time: 9 AM – 5 PM

· Location: Metro Vancouver Indigenous Services Society

#100-2732 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

In solidarity,

Masoud Aminzavvar

Local 803 Chairperson

Nadja Komnenic

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here.pdf



UWU/MoveUP