Published on August 09, 2022

Do you have questions about the Union?

Members of your Local Executive are visiting and

would like to hear from you!

 

Members of your Local 803 Executive will be doing a Member-to-Member campaign at your worksite. The Local Executive wants to hear about your workplace issues, your concerns and answer any questions you may have.

 

· Date: August 17, 2022

· Time: 9 AM – 5 PM

· Location: Metro Vancouver Indigenous Services Society

#100-2732 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

 

In solidarity,

 

Masoud Aminzavvar

Local 803 Chairperson

 

Nadja Komnenic

Staff Representative


Download PDF of notice here.pdf

