Do you have questions about the Union?
Members of your Local Executive are visiting and
would like to hear from you!
Members of your Local 803 Executive will be doing a Member-to-Member campaign at your worksite. The Local Executive wants to hear about your workplace issues, your concerns and answer any questions you may have.
· Date: August 17, 2022
· Time: 9 AM – 5 PM
· Location: Metro Vancouver Indigenous Services Society
#100-2732 East Hastings Street, Vancouver
In solidarity,
Masoud Aminzavvar
Local 803 Chairperson
Nadja Komnenic
Staff Representative
