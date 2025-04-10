DEADLINE EXTENDED FOR VCAS Scheduling Change Survey – We need your input!

We are extending the deadline for all workers at Victoria Cool Aid Society to submit their survey responses! You know have until Friday, April 11th at 5 pm.

Why is this survey important? Since your Employer has issued the Union with notice under section 54 of the BC Labour Relations Code, we must begin discussions to develop a Labour Adjustment Plan. Click here to find some background information on the s. 54 process.

Since this change will impact workers, we would like to hear directly from you! Please fill out the survey here.

The survey will close on Friday, April 11th at 5 pm!

Your Stewards committee and Staff Representative will be reviewing your survey responses and present them to management to ask for any adjustments.

In solidarity,

Kate Banky, Local 301 Chairperson

Peter Janz, Lead Steward

Kathleen Mann, Staff Representative

