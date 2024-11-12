On Thursday, November 7th, your Steward, Lucas Hayes, filed a grievance on behalf of all union members at Victoria Cool Aid Society pertaining to a violation of Article 14.2 (e) (3) of the Collective Agreement.



14.2 Hours of Work



14.2 (e) (3) Additional hours will be compensated as per Appendix A (Wage Grid). Additional hours will be used to calculate all benefits of this collective agreement except as provided in Article 27 (Health and Welfare Benefits).



This grievance arose after it was discovered that regular full-time and part-time staff were being compensated for additional hours worked with payments in lieu of benefits, rather than accruing benefits on these hours as outlined in the Collective Agreement.



Recognizing the financial value of accrued benefits—such as vacation, statutory holidays, and sick time—compared to the 10.6% payout, we raised this issue with the employer at Step 1 of grievance procedure.



During the Step 1 meeting, the employer committed to adjusting their practices so that all regular staff accrue the benefits they are entitled to on additional hours worked. However, given the seriousness of the issue, and the extended period of incorrect compensation, we advanced the grievance to Step 2.



If you have any questions or concerns regarding this grievance, please feel free to contact your Steward Lucas Hayes, who will be available to address your inquiries. Lucas’s contact information is posted on union boards at all worksites or you can contact the BCGEU Victoria Area Office ([email protected] or 250-388-9948) for contact information of any Steward.



We will keep you updated as this process continues.



In solidarity



Lucas Hayes, Steward

Kathleen Mann, Staff Representative



Download a PDF of this notice







UWU/MoveUP