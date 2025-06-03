We understand the past several months have been a challenging time for many. As we move towards taking the next step in the Section 54 process we wanted to provide an update and ask again for your input with a quick, final survey before we head into mediation.

Please fill out this quick survey containing two questions which will guide our advocacy efforts during mediation:

A. Do you prefer staggered shifts (e.g. position 1 runs 0600-1800, position 2 runs 0700-1900) to unstaggered shifts (e.g. position 1 and 2 both run 0700-1900)?

B. Should Rock Bay Landing move to 12 hour shifts?

To fill out the survey, click here or scan the QR code below.

The survey will close on Monday, June 9th at 9 am PST.

What's Next?

Our dates for mediation are set for June 10th and 11th. The mediator is appointed by the BC Labour Relations Board (BC LRB) and their role is to try and find common ground between both parties involved in the dispute.

Mediation is not legally binding, but the mediator will look at all of the proposals brought forward by your Stewards as well as the Employer's position and can make recommendations to the parties.

As we move forward in the Section 54 labour adjustment process, we will continue to use all the options and tools available to us (including the collective agreement language) to define the steps taken in layoff, bumping and the definition of seniority. If a violation of the collective agreement occurs the opportunity exists to move forward with a grievance in response.

Thank you to everyone who supported us by filling out surveys, coming to meetings, talking with us in the workplace, sending emails and remaining actively involved in many other ways. This process has been frustrating and disappointing to the majority of workers and we thank you all for your continued support in spite of these difficulties.

We will continue to work to minimize the negative impact of this change and to maintain a good working environment the best we can.

In solidarity,

Your VCAS Stewards:

Peter Janz, Lead Steward

Kate Banky, Local 301 Chairperson and Steward

Matthew Busby-O'Connor, Steward

Jaime Eaglestick, Steward

Lucas Hayes, Steward

Jordan Kovacs, Steward

Rebecca McEwan, Steward

Mala Moulik, Local 301 Member-at-Large and Steward

Joe Rauliuk, Steward

Kenon Sugie, Steward

Monique Yuan, Local 301 Third-Vice Chairperson

Kathleen Mann, Staff Representative

