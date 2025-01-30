In light of the employer's decision to eliminate paid meal periods, we urge all unionized workers of Victoria Cool Aid Society to join a meeting to plan and discuss next steps:
Date: Thursday, January 30, 2025
Time: 7:30 PM
Location: BCGEU Victoria Area Office, 588 Burnside Road East Via Zoom:
https://bcgeu.zoom.us/j/87468550469?pwd=H2zqDNGULc3v5RUPbRxLDGs1MUwgYv.1
Meeting ID: 874 6855 0469
Passcode: 315525
We are the union, and the union is us. Let us organize, support one another, and fight for what is right.
In solidarity,
Your VCAS Stewards:
Kate Banky, Local 301 Chair and Steward
Haanieh Amiri, Steward
Matthew Busby O'Connor, Steward
Jaime Eaglestick, Steward
Lucas Hayes, Steward
Peter Janz, Steward
Jordan Kovacs, Steward
Rebecca McEwan, Steward
Mala Moulik, Local 301 Member-at-Large and Steward
Kenon Sugie, Steward
Monique Yuan, Local 301 Equity Member
Kathleen Mann, Staff Representative
UWU/MoveUP
