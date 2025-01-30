In light of the employer's decision to eliminate paid meal periods, we urge all unionized workers of Victoria Cool Aid Society to join a meeting to plan and discuss next steps:

Date: Thursday, January 30, 2025

Time: 7:30 PM

Location: BCGEU Victoria Area Office, 588 Burnside Road East Via Zoom:



https://bcgeu.zoom.us/j/87468550469?pwd=H2zqDNGULc3v5RUPbRxLDGs1MUwgYv.1



Meeting ID: 874 6855 0469

Passcode: 315525

We are the union, and the union is us. Let us organize, support one another, and fight for what is right.

In solidarity,

Your VCAS Stewards:

Kate Banky, Local 301 Chair and Steward

Haanieh Amiri, Steward

Matthew Busby O'Connor, Steward

Jaime Eaglestick, Steward

Lucas Hayes, Steward

Peter Janz, Steward

Jordan Kovacs, Steward

Rebecca McEwan, Steward

Mala Moulik, Local 301 Member-at-Large and Steward

Kenon Sugie, Steward

Monique Yuan, Local 301 Equity Member

Kathleen Mann, Staff Representative

Download PDF of bulletin here





UWU/MoveUP