The BCGEU received 12 nominations for the 10 Shop Steward positions at Victoria Cool Aid Society. The nominees are:

Jaime Eaglestick Peter Janz Kate Banky (bio)

Rebecca McEwan Lucas Hayes Kenon Sugie

Matthew Busby-O'Connor (bio) Mala Moulik Jordan Kovacs (bio)

Kaelob Comier Haanieh Amiri Joe Rauliuk

Voting will now proceed in order to elect 10 Shop Stewards. The remaining people will be Steward alternates.

A link for you to cast your ballot will be sent via email from the Simply Voting platform to all Local 301 members at Victoria Cool Aid on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, at 4:00 pm.

If you have not received a link by 10:00 am on Friday, November 1, 2024, please check your spam/junk folders first before emailing us at [email protected] to request new voting credentials. Please include your full name, and personal email address for your voting credentials to be emailed.

The electronic balloting system will close on Friday, November 8, 2024, at 4:00 pm.

Following the close of voting, we will send out a communication with the names of the newly elected Shop Stewards.

In solidarity

Kathleen Mann, Staff Representative

Download PDF of bulletin here



