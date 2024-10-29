Click here to find info on COVID-19

Victoria Cool Aid Society - Shop Steward Elections - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on October 29, 2024

The BCGEU received 12 nominations for the 10 Shop Steward positions at Victoria Cool Aid Society. The nominees are:

Jaime Eaglestick                            Peter Janz                        Kate Banky (bio)
Rebecca McEwan                          Lucas Hayes                     Kenon Sugie
Matthew Busby-O'Connor (bio)      Mala Moulik                      Jordan Kovacs (bio)
Kaelob Comier                                Haanieh Amiri                   Joe Rauliuk

Voting will now proceed in order to elect 10 Shop Stewards. The remaining people will be Steward alternates.

A link for you to cast your ballot will be sent via email from the Simply Voting platform to all Local 301 members at Victoria Cool Aid on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, at 4:00 pm.

If you have not received a link by 10:00 am on Friday, November 1, 2024, please check your spam/junk folders first before emailing us at [email protected] to request new voting credentials. Please include your full name, and personal email address for your voting credentials to be emailed.

The electronic balloting system will close on Friday, November 8, 2024, at 4:00 pm.

Following the close of voting, we will send out a communication with the names of the newly elected Shop Stewards.

In solidarity 

Kathleen Mann, Staff Representative

