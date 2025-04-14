In the next two weeks your Staff Representative and Stewards are going to be doing some work site visits at Cool Aid to ensure members can ask questions and share their concerns and feedback over the proposed schedule changes.

We are inviting all workers to swing by during one of the visits listed below:

Tuesday, April 15th

Crosstown from 11-1 pm

Mike Gidora Place (the rest of the Pandora Block and Swift House is invited) from 3-5pm

Wednesday, April 16th

The Lily from 11 am-1 pm

Hillside Terrace from 1:30-2:30 pm

Rock Bay Landing from 2:30-4:30 and 7:30-9:30 pm

Thursday, April 17th

Mount Edwards Court from 11 am-1 pm

Next Steps Transitional Shelter from 2-3 pm

Olympic Vista from 3:30-4:30 pm

Wednesday. April 23rd

The Tower from 12-2 pm

Sandi Merriman House from 2:30-4:30 pm

We will be there to answer questions about the Section 54 Labour Adjustment Planning and make sure that you understand your rights and to help you with:

Signing your membership card

Getting access to the MyBCGEU online membership portal

Making sure your union board is up to date

We encourage all workers to drop by whether you are casual or work in a different department. However, please note that this is not a union meeting and must not interfere with the operations of your workplace. If you have any questions please reach out to one of your Stewards.

In solidarity,

Peter Janz, Lead Steward

Kate Banky, Local 301 Chair

Kathleen Mann, Staff Representative

P.S. Stay up to date on union news by signing into BCGEU's Member Portal. Access it with your login at https://my.bcgeu.ca/ or, if you haven't logged in before, you can sign up for an account here: https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup.

