Our Union and your Employer held our first check-in meeting following up on the section 54 process. One of the biggest issues discussed was the topic of shift crossover for Mental Health Workers in Housing and Shelters. During the labour adjustment planning process, it should be noted that on our last survey 84% of workers were in favor of keeping shift cross over and having staggered shifts at housing sites.

If you are impacted by shift crossover, please fill out this quick survey by clicking here or scan this QR code:

The survey will close on Monday, November 24th at 9 am PST.



What's next? Once we have received the survey results we will meet with the Employer and discuss the issue.



In solidarity,



Your Stewards Committee:

Peter Janz, Lead Steward

Kate Banky, Local 301 Chairperson and Steward

Matthew Busby-O'Connor, Steward

Jaime Eaglestick, Steward

Lucas Hayes, Steward

Jordan Kovacs, Steward

Rebecca McEwan, Steward

Mala Moulik, Local 301 Member-at-Large and Steward

Joe Rauliuk, Steward

Kenon Sugie, Steward

Monique Yuan, Local 301 Third-Vice Chairperson

Kathleen Mann, Staff Representative



