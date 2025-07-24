During negotiations with management for a labour adjustment plan we were met with a refusal to budge by senior leadership to reverse the wage loss for food services and maintenance.



As a response our union agreed to allow the bumping process for food services.



This was in order to follow collective agreement language and the spirit of our collective agreement, as jobs of the same classification (Sr. Cooks) would be losing unequal amounts of hours. Precedent is that members with more seniority should be allowed to select lines losing less hours if they so choose.



After hearing members concerns, we have decided to pause the layoff process and take the time for a short survey. During the labour adjustment process, we had to fight to make sure food services had a voice and was heard. In the end, despite our work , management did not listen .



We strive to be better than that. While we were not given shift extensions and our proposals were not considered by upper management, we can take the time to at least hear from members of food services.



Since this change will impact all workers in Food Services, we would like to hear directly from you!



Please fill out the survey HERE .

The survey will close on Tuesday, July 29, 2025 at 5 PM

Please email your completed survey to [email protected] or fax to 250-384-8060.

In solidarity,



Your Steward Committee:



Kate Banky, Local 301 Chair and Steward

Peter Janz, Lead Steward

Matthew Busby-O’Connor, Steward

Jaime Eaglestick, Steward

Lucas Hayes, Steward

Jordan Kovacs, Steward

Rebecca McEwan, Steward

Mala Moulik, Steward

Kenon Sugie, Steward

Joe Rauliuk, Steward

Monique Yuan, Local 301 Third Vice-Chairperson (Equity)

Kathleen Mann, Staff Representative



Download a PDF of this notice





