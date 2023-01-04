Nominations are now open for Shop Steward at the Victoria Courthouse - Sheriffs, 850 Burdett Avenue, Victoria. We are looking for Stewards from Local 101.



The deadline for submission of nominations (form attached) is:



Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at 5 p.m.



Nomination forms must be submitted by email to: [email protected]



Newly elected stewards are entitled to training at the Union's expense, including paid leave from work and ongoing support from the Union.



In solidarity,



Dean Purdy, Local 101 Chair

Lynda Willson, Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download nomination form here





UWU/MoveUP