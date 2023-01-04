Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. Victoria Courthouse – Sheriffs, 850 Burdett Avenue - Victoria Shop Steward Nominations - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Victoria Courthouse – Sheriffs, 850 Burdett Avenue - Victoria Shop Steward Nominations - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on January 19, 2023

Nominations are now open for Shop Steward at the Victoria Courthouse - Sheriffs, 850 Burdett Avenue, Victoria. We are looking for Stewards from Local 101. 

The deadline for submission of nominations (form attached) is:

 

Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at 5 p.m.


Nomination forms must be submitted by email to: [email protected] 

Newly elected stewards are entitled to training at the Union's expense, including paid leave from work and ongoing support from the Union.

In solidarity,

Dean Purdy, Local 101 Chair
Lynda Willson, Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here
Download nomination form here



UWU/MoveUP