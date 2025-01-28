Component agreements can cover issues that have some monetary implications, however – in a change from previous rounds of bargaining – at no component table would the PSA agree to discuss any items that were remotely monetary, insisting on referring them to the main table. The negotiations were respectful but not highly productive: we went to the table very prepared but were disappointed the employer was not willing to engage on most proposals, including those that were not explicitly monetary. We will make sure that important component issues are followed through upon at the main agreement table in the coming weeks. Below is a summary of significant negotiated changes at your component bargaining table.

Component 1 The component 1 bargaining committee made some progress and reached agreement on several issues for both Corrections and Sheriffs. However, out of the 33 proposals our union tabled, 19 of those proposals were considered monetary were referred to the main table. Some of our agreed to bargaining proposals include: Corrections: 3.1 Joint Committees - Youth Uniform/Locker/Change Room Corrections Article 4 - Seniority List CO 5.1 Uniform Issue CO 5.4 Maintenance of Work Apparel - Add "Youth"

Sheriffs: DS Article 3.5 Uniform

DS Article 4.2/4.3 Vacation