In the video, Paul provides an update from the bargaining table, explains where we are in the bargaining process, and elaborates on some of the key issues for members this round, such as the removal of the job classification system and the development of a rapid grievance tribunal system.
Component Bargaining
Last Friday, negotiations for the five component bargaining tables with the provincial government (Public Service Agency) concluded, after a week of contract negotiations.
Component agreements cover specific, mostly non-monetary, items that apply only to employees in a specific occupational group. These items primarily focus on working conditions, including the structure and hours of work.
Component agreementscancover issues that have some monetary implications, however – in a change from previous rounds of bargaining – at no component table would the PSA agree to discuss any items that were remotely monetary, insisting on referring them to the main table.
The negotiations were respectful but not highly productive:we went to the table very prepared but were disappointed the employer was not willing to engage on most proposals, including those that were not explicitly monetary.
We will make sure that important component issues are followed through upon at the main agreement table in the coming weeks.
Below is a summary of significant negotiated changes at your component bargaining table.
Component 5
Component five had eight proposals agreed to between the parties, and five were moved to the main table.
The Component Bargaining Committee tabled substantive changes to important issues such as safety footwear, conversions, and career development opportunities in both the distribution centres and retail stores.
We were successful in agreeing to substantive changes that will positively impact both retail stores and warehouses, however, more work needs to be done at the main table in respect to monetary items which directly impact our members.
Component 5 bargaining committee
