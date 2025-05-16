BCGEU President and PSBC Chair Paul Finch Shares Latest Bargaining Update

BCGEU President and Public Service Bargaining Committee Chair Paul Finch has released a new video breaking down the ongoing challenges at the bargaining table. The employer is refusing to move in any meaningful way on the issues you have told us are your priorities for bargaining-and they've said they won't be ready to begin monetary negotiations until June, despite our offer to meet in May.

Watch the video to get the inside story, including the steps our union is taking to prepare in case a strike vote becomes necessary.



Paul Finch Discusses Public Service Bargaining on CKNW



Paul Finch joined guest host Bruce Claggett on The Jas Johal Show (CKNW) to discuss the ongoing public service contract negotiations. The interview touched on a wide range of issues, including the province's economic outlook and the escalating cost-of-living crisis in B.C.



Listen to the full interview here.



