The collective agreement with your Employer will expire on October 31, 2020.

We are preparing for the upcoming round of collective bargaining and the Union needs your help and participation in the preparations and bargaining process.

The first step is to elect a union bargaining committee. The bargaining committee will work with the BCGEU Staff Representative in drafting proposals and negotiating the new collective agreement. The Union will provide bargaining training to the members of the bargaining committee.

You will need to elect up to three bargaining committee members with a maximum of one member from any one program.

Please use the attached form to nominate a member to represent you on the bargaining committee.

Nomination forms must be received by the BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office no later than 4:00 p.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020.

You can return the form by: Fax - 604-215-1410

Email - area03@bcgeu.ca or

In Person - #130 – 2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver, BC, V5M 0C4

Should there be more nominations than positions available, the Union will conduct an election.





In Solidarity,

Reagan Belan

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download nomination form here



UWU/MoveUP