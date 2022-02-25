Background: VIRL Librarians Deserve Respect

BCGEU librarians have been without a contract since December 2020 and have experienced significant delays to bargaining from the employer. They are seeking a deal that aligns their compensation with other libraries in the province and reflects the rising cost of living across Vancouver Island.

Other issues addressed at the table include ongoing occupational health and safety issues including workplace violence and mental health impacts, and disrespectful working conditions.

Despite use of a mediator from the Labour Relations Board, bargaining hit impasse in mid-February 2022 when the employer refused to provide cost-of-living wages and minimizing proposals to address workplace violence.

The union issued 72-hour strike notice on February 25. On March 1, the employer made a new offer to librarians. However, that offer did not go far enough on wages given members' working conditions. On March 3, the union responded with a counteroffer and, as of March 10, is still awaiting a response. Job action began March 9.

Currently, the librarians’ job action has included wearing buttons and picket lines outside VIRL branches. A strike is only one form of job action available to librarians. This is often the last resort as it could involve the closure of some or all VIRL branches. Other forms of job action librarians could take include working to rule. Library workers who are CUPE members would not cross a BCGEU picket line.

Visit bcgeu.ca/virl for job action updates. Follow #respectVIRLlibrarians on Twitter and Instagram for updates.



Timeline:

2020:

December 31: Previous collective agreement expired.

2021:

July: BCGEU sent formal notice to the employer in hopes of securing bargaining dates.

August: BCGEU requested assistance from Labour Relations Board to secure bargaining dates with the employer.

September: Bargaining commenced.

November 26: Impasse reached.

December: Mediator requested from the Labour Relations Board.

2022:

January: Mediation occurred.

February 9-10: BCGEU members reviewed last tabled offer.

February 14-18: Members vote to reject last tabled offer and to strike – 95% in favour.

February 25: BCGEU files 72-hour strike notice.

March 1: Employer made new offer.

March 3: Union responded with counteroffer. Union’s legal strike position takes effect. Members submit group letter to VIRL Board.

March 9: Members picket VIRL’s Cowichan branch in Duncan.



About the librarians:

The 48 librarians are responsible for library operations at 39 branches across Vancouver Island from parts of Greater Victoria to Port Hardy including the Gulf Islands, Haida Gwaii and Bella Coola.

Librarians provide critical community services to a variety of populations including access to Internet for seniors and literacy skills for children and families. They have also been serving on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic amidst the province’s opioid crisis, affordable housing crisis, mental health crisis and climate-related disasters.

In mid-February, the librarians voted 95 per cent in favour of job action to back their proposals after mediation between the two parties in January failed to produce an agreement.





About the VIRL Board:

The library system is governed by a board of trustees who, in accordance with B.C.'s Library Act, is made up of elected representatives from 28 member municipalities and 10 regional districts.

The union says those trustees have a role to play in preventing job action and maintaining library services for their communities.

On March 3, librarians submitted a group letter calling on all 38 trustees of the VIRL Board to ensure that librarians’ next collective agreement provides them with fundamental supports – including a psychologically safe and respectful workplace, and wages that align with other libraries and lessen the impact of cost of living and inflation – and pressure the employer, who they oversee, to return to the table and mitigate picket lines and impacts on the community.



UWU/MoveUP