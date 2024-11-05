One of the decisions that you must make as a group is to vote on how regular part-time employees will receive holiday pay.



You will have two options:



1. Get 5.0% paid out on each pay cheque



2. Put away the 5.0% in a Stat Holiday bank where regular part-time employees can take a paid day off for their stat holidays.



What does this mean?



If you choose the paid holiday bank, when a paid holiday occurs, you will be able to draw from your paid holiday bank, the hours required to cover the paid holiday or paid holiday lieu day. This allows you to take the time off and receive pay for the days that you are not at work.



Alternatively, if you choose not to participate in the paid holiday bank then you will receive 5.0% of straight-time pay instead of a day off with pay. This means that you will get additional pay on each pay cheque but would not receive pay on a holiday when you are not working.



Your Union recommends that you select the Paid Holiday Bank option. We believe it is better because it means you will be paid when not working on holidays.



Please note that once the choice has been made through this vote, the decision is final and cannot be reversed.



When will the vote happen?



Voting opens on Wednesday, November 6th and will close on Wednesday, November 13th at noon.



How do I vote?



A link for you to cast your ballot will be sent via email from the Simply Voting platform to all Local 301 members at Wellspring Support on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, at noon.



What happens if I don’t get a ballot?



If you have not received a link by 10:00 am on Friday, November 8, 2024, please check your spam/junk folders first before emailing us at [email protected] to request new voting credentials. Please include your full name, and personal email address for your voting credentials to be emailed.



Does this effect full-time or casual staff?



No. This is only for part-time regular staff.



If you are full-time regular or casual the current system according to your collective agreement will remain in effect.



Why does everyone get to vote?



Because the choice made could impact you if you ever become part-time.



If you have any questions, please feel free to email the BCGEU Victoria Area Office at [email protected] or connect with one of your Stewards.





In solidarity



Kathleen Mann, Staff Representative



P.S. Stay up to date on union news by signing into BCGEU’s Member Portal. Access it with your login at https://my.bcgeu.ca/ or, if you haven’t logged in before, you can sign up for an account here: https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup.





Download PDF of notice here







