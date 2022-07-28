As you are aware, unlike other Well-Being worksites, Auburn Seniors Residence is not subject to the single site orders and wage levelling that apply to assisted living and complex care residences. Negotiations for a renewal collective agreement is going to be at a common table and will commence later than the parties had intended. As a result, the Union approached the Employer with a request that an interim wage increase be applied to all positions at Auburn Seniors Residence. The Employer has agreed to implement a wage increase to be effective November 1, 2022. The proposed increases will bring your wages up to the rates other Well-Being worksites are paid at. Anyone who worked at Auburn Seniors Residence at any time between November 1, 2022, and the date of execution of this MOA inclusive, and who is either still employed by the Employer (including an employee on leave) or who has since retired is eligible to receive the increase retroactively to November 1, 2022.

The offered increases are:

Accepting this increase is without prejudice to any position either party may subsequently take in collective bargaining regarding wages.

Your bargaining committee is recommending acceptance of the offer.

This vote will be conducted using secure electronic voting. When voting opens, you will receive an email with a link to vote online and your unique voting credential. Voting will be on Monday, December 19th, 2022, from 8:30 AM to 5 PM. Please participate and vote. This is the only method for casting a ballot.

A member who does not receive a voting credential (likely because the BCGEU does not have their personal email address), or who experiences problems casting their vote, should contact the BCGEU Negotiations Department at [email protected] or by calling 604-291-9611 or toll-free 1‑800-663-1674, ASAP after voting opens and by no later than December 19th at 3 PM. This will allow enough time for problems to be addressed before voting closes.

A member without a personal email address may request the assistance of a bargaining committee member to help set one up.

Again, we strongly recommend acceptance of the offer.

In solidarity,

Taryn Marble, Bargaining Committee Member

Raymond Matte, Bargaining Committee Member

Deb Wilson, Staff Representative, Negotiations



