If Pacific Blue Cross (PBC) is your health benefits provider, we have an important update regarding the PBC Directors Election we emailed you about last week.



As of June 14, the 2024 PBC Directors Election has been postponed. The PBC Board made this decision in response to a discovery that the administration of the election and associated AGM was not fully in compliance with PBC Bylaws and the BC Societies Act.



You can read PBC's announcement at: pac.bluecross.ca/2024agm



The 2024 PBC Directors Election will be rescheduled. This unprecedented step is intended to ensure the integrity of the elections process.



Thank you to those that took action to make sure PBC's Board of Directors remains committed to prioritizing people over profits. As soon as we know the new election dates, we will share them with you.





UWU/MoveUP