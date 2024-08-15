Here are your OHS representatives that have been appointed by your elected Union representatives to help you and your coworkers at W.J. Stelmaschuk and Associates ensure a healthy and safe workplace:



Katey Goldie

Alex Pasek



Your OHS reps will participate in the Joint Occupational Health and Safety Committee (JOHS) committee meetings with other workers and your employer as equals. These meetings are legally mandated and are a place to discuss safety issues, injuries, near misses and other concerns and bring forward recommendations.



OHS reps help ensure that recommendations are adopted in a timely matter, participate in safety inspections/investigations, and communicate back to members in a variety of ways–including on the OHS bulletin board in the workplace. Your reps will receive ongoing training to assist them in their duties.



Safety at the workplace is everyone’s business – all workers have four basic OHS rights:

The right to know about hazards in the workplace.

The right to participate in OHS activities through the Joint Health and Safety Committee.

The right to refuse unsafe work.

The right to no retaliation (e.g. disciplined or fired) for raising OHS concerns.



If you have concerns about health and safety at the workplace, contact your OHS reps to discuss at the committee and follow up afterwards.



Congratulations to all your new OHS reps! If you are interested in becoming a health and safety leader in your workplace – fill out this form: https://ohs.bcgeu.ca/ohs_rep



In solidarity,



Maggie Jones, Steward

Timothy Killough, Steward

Kate Banky, Local 301 Chairperson

Kathleen Mann, Staff Representative



P.S. Stay up to date on union news by signing into BCGEU’s Member Portal. Access it with your login at https://my.bcgeu.ca/ or, if you haven’t logged in before, you can sign up for an account here: https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup.



Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP