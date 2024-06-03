Your bargaining committee is pleased to announce that we have reached a tentative agreement with the Employer on a new collective agreement.



Full details of the many changes and improvements in agreement will be shared with the membership at the Ratification Meeting / Voting scheduled for:

Date: Friday, June 7, 2024

Time: 1:30 pm

Where: W̱SÁNEĆ School Board - Cultural Building



Voting opens immediately following the Ratification Meeting and will close on Friday, June 14, 2024, at 1:30 pm. Please participate and vote. This will be the only method for casting a ballot.



Your bargaining committee unanimously endorses this tentative agreement and urges the membership to do so as well.



We look forward to seeing you there!



In solidarity,



Cora McGuire, Bargaining Unit Chairperson

PENÁW̱EṈ Elliott, Bargaining Committee Member

Val Samuel, Bargaining Committee Member

Berkley Lott, Bargaining Committee Member

Kim Shelley, Acting Director, Region 1 – Vancouver Island



Download a PDF of this notice



UWU/MoveUP