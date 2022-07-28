Friends,

I am writing to advise that your employer's application for membership in the HEABC remains under consideration by the HEABC. But further to my August 12, 2022, update I am very pleased to report that the Salvation Army Harbour Light Detox and BCGEU have agreed to adjust your wages to match the April 1, 2021, Community Bargaining Association Agreement (CBA) wage rates (this is the current rate for the CBA).

The new rates will be implemented the first pay period following sign off on the MOA – your Employer hopes that will be the October 6th run and will be retroactive to April 1, 2022. Your wages will be adjusted again once the April 1, 2022, CBA rates are established (they are currently in bargaining so those rates are unknown at this time).

In the event that the HEABC does not accept the Employer's application for membership, we will have to determine next steps. If the HEABC accepts the Employer's application, the process of incorporating Harbour Light Detox into the CBA will begin which means each of you will be covered by that collective agreement. I will provide further updates as necessary.

In closing, I would like to thank each of you for your patience while we sorted this out. I would also like to thank your Employer for their willingness to enter this interim solution.

In Solidarity,

Zoe Towle, Staff Rep, Negotiations



