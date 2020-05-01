Recently your employer has given temporary wage increases to Care Aides. Your Union applauds them for doing so, especially in light of the Covid-19 Pandemic.

That's the good news!

… What's the bad news?

Your employer just advised the Union that it "will not contemplate" paying housekeeping, laundry, and food service workers a temporary increase. The employer says they value these workers as well. If that's the case employer, give these important workers an increase!

Hopefully in the days to come your employer will reconsider its position. An easy wrong to right!

In the meantime, please know that all of your hard work and efforts are appreciated beyond measure by your Union!

In solidarity

Susanne Francouer,

Local 401 Chairperson



