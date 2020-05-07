BCGEU members in a number of workplaces provide vital services to many of B.C.'s most vulnerable residents.

Included in these groups are BCGEU members at Salvation Army residential and detox facilities and Atira Property Management, including on Vancouver's Downtown East Side.

As the impacts of the pandemic became more clear, staff at these locations began to incur increased duties, expectations, and risks working in a front line capacity.

Many of these risks and impacts were difficult to mitigate due to the nature of the work. In compensation, a $3/hour wage premium was negotiated for employees at these sites.

Worksites covered by agreements that contained this premium include: