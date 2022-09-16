As negotiations for your new collective agreement continue, talks are heating up between your community social services bargaining association and representatives of the employers' association.

This week, your committee countered the employers' wages and compensation offer. Your committee has heard loud and clear from our members across the community social services sector that protection against the rising cost of living is a key priority.

There is still significant work to do at the table to achieve a fair and equitable compensation package, including wage increases, as both sides are quite far apart.

Talks are also focused on meaningful recognition of the rights of Indigenous workers across all three subsector collective agreements- Community Living, General Services, and Indigenous Services.

Community social services is the only public sector with a specific subsector collective agreement for Indigenous Services. These workers support individuals, children, and families in communities across the province in roles including family preservation workers, social workers, counsellors, support workers and so much more.

We cannot reach an agreement that does not fully recognize these workers and bring them parity with their counterparts, specifically workers who are directly employed with the provincial government in non-Indigenous agencies.

Your bargaining team is scheduled to be back at the table for more talks next week. We are making progress on shared priorities including improvements for safer and healthier workplaces, better mental health supports and recognition of the diversity of our members. But we are going to continue to fight hard for a compensation package that recognizes your value.

As we move forward, it is more important than ever before that we keep you in the loop.

We're asking all members to update your contact information in the Member Portal. If you don't yet have a Member Portal account, click here to sign up today.



Already have a Member Portal account? You can log in here. If you've forgotten your password, you can reset it here. It's more important than ever to make sure that our union has your up-to-date contact information including your personal email, phone number and home mailing address.

Please make sure that your colleagues are also updating their contact information and share this bulletin!

In solidarity,

Your Community Social Services Bargaining Association (CSSBA) Negotiating Committee





UWU/MoveUP