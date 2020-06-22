We would like to thank those of you that tried to join us this morning for the scheduled ratification meeting. Due to some technological difficulties with the Teams platform we were not able to proceed as intended.



Your Union wants to ensure that you have the opportunity to hear about the changes to your Collective Agreement and have the ability to ask questions.



As such we are amending the timeline for ratification to allow the rescheduling of the meeting and allow additional time to vote.



The meeting scheduled for Tuesday, June 23 will proceed as scheduled from 3:00-5:00 pm.

Please use this NEW call in information.



https://zoom.us/j/92969173944

Meeting ID: 929 6917 3944

+1 778 907 2071 Canada





This morning’s meeting is being rescheduled for Friday, June 26 from 10:00 am- 12:00 pm

Call in Details:



https://zoom.us/j/92015552359

Meeting ID: 920 1555 2359

+1 778 907 2071 Canada







The Voting period will begin on Friday June 26 at 12:00 pm. You will receive an email with instructions on how to vote. The Voting period will end on Tuesday, June 30 at 12:00 pm.



Your bargaining committee is unanimously supporting that you vote YES .



We hope to see you at an upcoming meeting.





In solidarity,



Monica Wyllie Bargaining Committee Member

Curtis Flaterud Bargaining Committee Member



Shannon Murray BCGEU Regional Coordinator





