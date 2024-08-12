On Thursday, August 22nd our Local 301 Executive is coming up to Duncan, we will be bringing the BCGEU RV and we will be outside the Clements Centre – stop by for a hot dog and have a chat with us.
- Thursday August 22nd, 11 am to 3 pm (drop-in)
Where: Clements Centre parking lot at 5856 Clements St, Duncan - look out for the BCGEU RV!
- Thursday August 22nd, 7 pm (Townhall Meeting)
Where: Cowichan Community Centre at 2687 James St, Duncan – The Koksilah room
Join us for a Townhall Meeting where we will discuss important issues such as our recent BCGEU Convention, our upcoming Triennial Steward Elections, upcoming sectoral bargaining and more!
Please RSVP here if you will be attending the Townhall meeting:
https://events.bcgeu.ca/local_301_townhall_meeting_in_duncan
We hope to see you and connect!
In solidarity,
Our Local 301 Executive:
Kate Banky, Chairperson
Brian Calderwood, First Vice-Chairperson
John Manthorpe, Second Vice-Chairperson
Peter Janz, Recording Secretary
Marina Bazalitskaya, Treasurer
Meghan Blackburn, Member at Large
Taryn Cassidy, Member at Large
Mala Moulik, Member at Large
Tariro Murwira, Member at Large
Monique Yuan, Member at Large (Equity)
Corrin Ferguson, Young Worker Representative
Kathleen Mann, Staff Representative
