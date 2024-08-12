On Thursday, August 22nd our Local 301 Executive is coming up to Duncan, we will be bringing the BCGEU RV and we will be outside the Clements Centre – stop by for a hot dog and have a chat with us.

Thursday August 22nd, 11 am to 3 pm (drop-in)

Where: Clements Centre parking lot at 5856 Clements St, Duncan - look out for the BCGEU RV!

Thursday August 22nd, 7 pm (Townhall Meeting)

Where: Cowichan Community Centre at 2687 James St, Duncan – The Koksilah room



Join us for a Townhall Meeting where we will discuss important issues such as our recent BCGEU Convention, our upcoming Triennial Steward Elections, upcoming sectoral bargaining and more!



Please RSVP here if you will be attending the Townhall meeting:

https://events.bcgeu.ca/local_301_townhall_meeting_in_duncan



We hope to see you and connect!



In solidarity,



Our Local 301 Executive:



Kate Banky, Chairperson

Brian Calderwood, First Vice-Chairperson

John Manthorpe, Second Vice-Chairperson

Peter Janz, Recording Secretary

Marina Bazalitskaya, Treasurer

Meghan Blackburn, Member at Large

Taryn Cassidy, Member at Large

Mala Moulik, Member at Large

Tariro Murwira, Member at Large

Monique Yuan, Member at Large (Equity)

Corrin Ferguson, Young Worker Representative

Kathleen Mann, Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here





