We’re Coming to Your Workplace! - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on October 24, 2025

We're going to be doing some work site visits listed below, to ensure members stay up to date with our union and provide members with some treats! 

We will be there to answer questions and make sure that you understand your rights and to help you with:

  • Signing your membership card
  • Getting access to the MyBCGEU online membership portal
  • Making sure your union board is up to date
  • Recruiting more Stewards and Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Reps

Please note that this is not a union meeting and must not interfere with the operations of your workplace. If you have any questions please reach out to one of your local executive members.
 

Below is our schedule for Tuesday, October 28-31:

Tuesday, October 28, 2025 

Garth Homer Society – Garth Homer Centre, Tech Park, ArtWorks

Wellspring Support Quadra and Westshore locations

Our Place SocietyNew Roads TRC

BGCSVI FTAP(from 8:30-9 pm) *

Wednesday, October 29th, 2025

Clements Centre for Families

Growing Together Daycare

Arcadian Early Learning

Inclusive Community Services 

Thursday, October 30th, 2025

Taproot Community Services - Skylines

Fernwood Neighbourhood House

Our Place Society919 Community Centre

Victoria Cool Aid Society - the Pandora Block and Swift House

Friday, October 31st, 2025

Inter-Cultural Association (ICA)

Beacon Community AssociationMirrors Supportive Housing

Pacifica Housing - Gathering Place, Cormorant Office, and Camas Gardens

Salvation ArmyVictoria ARC


In solidarity,

Your Local 301 Executive:

Kate Banky, Chairperson
Meghan Blackburn, First Vice-Chairperson
Ash Vomacka, Second Vice-Chairperson
Monique Yuan, Third Vice-Chairperson
Tara Leary, Recording Secretary
Mala Moulik, Member-at-Large
Meghan Thom, Member-at-Large
Kathleen Mann, Staff Representative

P.S. Stay up to date on union news by signing into BCGEU's Member Portal. Access it with your login at
https://my.bcgeu.ca/ or, if you haven't logged in before, you can sign up for an account here:
https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup.




