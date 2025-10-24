We're going to be doing some work site visits listed below, to ensure members stay up to date with our union and provide members with some treats!
We will be there to answer questions and make sure that you understand your rights and to help you with:
- Signing your membership card
- Getting access to the MyBCGEU online membership portal
- Making sure your union board is up to date
- Recruiting more Stewards and Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Reps
Please note that this is not a union meeting and must not interfere with the operations of your workplace. If you have any questions please reach out to one of your local executive members.
Below is our schedule for Tuesday, October 28-31:
Tuesday, October 28, 2025
Garth Homer Society – Garth Homer Centre, Tech Park, ArtWorks
Wellspring Support – Quadra and Westshore locations
Our Place Society – New Roads TRC
BGCSVI – FTAP(from 8:30-9 pm) *
Wednesday, October 29th, 2025
Clements Centre for Families
Growing Together Daycare
Arcadian Early Learning
Inclusive Community Services
Thursday, October 30th, 2025
Taproot Community Services - Skylines
Fernwood Neighbourhood House
Our Place Society – 919 Community Centre
Victoria Cool Aid Society - the Pandora Block and Swift House
Friday, October 31st, 2025
Inter-Cultural Association (ICA)
Beacon Community Association – Mirrors Supportive Housing
Pacifica Housing - Gathering Place, Cormorant Office, and Camas Gardens
Salvation Army – Victoria ARC
In solidarity,
Your Local 301 Executive:
Kate Banky, Chairperson
Meghan Blackburn, First Vice-Chairperson
Ash Vomacka, Second Vice-Chairperson
Monique Yuan, Third Vice-Chairperson
Tara Leary, Recording Secretary
Mala Moulik, Member-at-Large
Meghan Thom, Member-at-Large
Kathleen Mann, Staff Representative
P.S. Stay up to date on union news by signing into BCGEU's Member Portal. Access it with your login at
https://my.bcgeu.ca/ or, if you haven't logged in before, you can sign up for an account here:
https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup.
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
© Copyright BCGEU 2025. All rights reserved.
BCGEU Privacy Policy
BCGEU Jobs