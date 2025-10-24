We're going to be doing some work site visits listed below, to ensure members stay up to date with our union and provide members with some treats!

We will be there to answer questions and make sure that you understand your rights and to help you with:

Signing your membership card

Getting access to the MyBCGEU online membership portal

Making sure your union board is up to date

Recruiting more Stewards and Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Reps

Please note that this is not a union meeting and must not interfere with the operations of your workplace. If you have any questions please reach out to one of your local executive members.



Below is our schedule for Tuesday, October 28-31:

Tuesday, October 28, 2025

Garth Homer Society – Garth Homer Centre, Tech Park, ArtWorks

Wellspring Support – Quadra and Westshore locations

Our Place Society – New Roads TRC

BGCSVI – FTAP(from 8:30-9 pm) *

Wednesday, October 29th, 2025

Clements Centre for Families

Growing Together Daycare

Arcadian Early Learning

Inclusive Community Services

Thursday, October 30th, 2025

Taproot Community Services - Skylines

Fernwood Neighbourhood House

Our Place Society – 919 Community Centre

Victoria Cool Aid Society - the Pandora Block and Swift House

Friday, October 31st, 2025

Inter-Cultural Association (ICA)

Beacon Community Association – Mirrors Supportive Housing

Pacifica Housing - Gathering Place, Cormorant Office, and Camas Gardens

Salvation Army – Victoria ARC





In solidarity,



Your Local 301 Executive:



Kate Banky, Chairperson

Meghan Blackburn, First Vice-Chairperson

Ash Vomacka, Second Vice-Chairperson

Monique Yuan, Third Vice-Chairperson

Tara Leary, Recording Secretary

Mala Moulik, Member-at-Large

Meghan Thom, Member-at-Large

Kathleen Mann, Staff Representative



P.S. Stay up to date on union news by signing into BCGEU's Member Portal. Access it with your login at

https://my.bcgeu.ca/ or, if you haven't logged in before, you can sign up for an account here:

https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup.





