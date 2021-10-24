We negotiated with the employer until the early hours of the morning and have reached a tentative agreement.



We're going to send out a bulletin on Monday with more details but we wanted you to know as soon as possible that we reached a deal.



In addition to the highlights that we'll send you tomorrow, you'll also get a chance to see all the new changes to the agreement before you vote on ratification.



The current overtime ban and work-to-rule job action will be set down immediately and stay down until you vote to accept the tentative agreement.



We're so proud of what we accomplished together with your strength and solidarity and we look forward to sharing details with you soon. Thank you for your continued trust and support.



In solidarity,



01 Mandy DeFields, Bargaining Committee Chairperson [email protected]

02 Kristie Carano, Bargaining Committee Member [email protected]

03 Maryam Baghalha, Bargaining Committee Member [email protected]

04 Rosario Viray, Bargaining Committee Member [email protected]

05, 09 & 11 Wendy Cummer, Bargaining Committee Member [email protected]

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations [email protected]











UWU/MoveUP