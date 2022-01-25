Mediation was a success! We were able to reach a tentative agreement that we can all accept.



We knew that the employer had 13.75% to pay to event time employees and we held them to that! As workers, we all deserve fair wages and we made a commitment to you that we would achieve improvements to wages for event time employees, who have fallen behind other event-based employers.



We also told you that we are committed to getting a fair wage increases for all classifications and we achieved that as well.



All BC Place employees deserve to be recognized for the important services we provide.



We're currently working on a ratification document, with full details of the tentative agreement and it will be available to show you next week. We'll also be scheduling meetings where you can get more information on the new agreement and vote on ratification.



As soon as we ratify the agreement, you will receive our 2022 wage increases and get retroactive pay back to 2020!



We're proud of what we achieved in bargaining, and we look forward to sharing the details with all of you. Thank you for your continued support.



In solidarity,



BCGEU Bargaining Committee





UWU/MoveUP